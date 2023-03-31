MEYER Group to reduce cruise ship emissions

At a leading global cruise trade fair in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the US, the MEYER Group recently presented a cruise ship concept for the first time that shows what the form of holidaying could look like in 2100.

This year, MEYER WERFT will deliver a new cruise ship for Silversea Cruises, the Silver Nova, which will set new standards in technology and design. Additionally, there are two cruise ships under construction at MEYER TURKU: Icon of the Seas, the Finnish shipyard of the MEYER Group, will deliver the largest cruise ship in the world to Royal Caribbean International later this year. The block assembly of Mein Schiff 7 recently started at MEYER TURKU. The latest vessel for TUI Cruises will be among the first to be ready for LNG and bio-LNG in the future, making its operation almost climate neutral.

Thanks to an innovative fuel concept with low-emission LNG, a fuel cell system, and batteries, the Silver Nova will have the best possible measures to reduce emissions. With a number of unique technological innovations and ground-breaking design features, the fuel cell system is expected to provide part of the energy needs on board. After years of research and development by MEYER Group and fuel cell manufacturer, Freudenberg, anticipation is growing that every single component of the fuel cell system will successfully pass the rigorous endurance tests at extreme temperatures and the classification societies' certification tests for safe use on board ships. This progress brings the project one step closer to the goal of a more innovative and sustainable future for power generation and distribution on board ships.

The goal of the multi-year research project is to develop a maritime fuel cell system of unprecedented scale that will power Royal Caribbean Group's Nova-class ships. When completed, the fuel cell system is expected to meet a ship's entire hotel load.

The new building already exceeds the IMO's highest requirements, which will only apply in the future, by 25% in the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). A newly developed micro auto gasification system (MAGS) converts waste on board into thermal energy, further increasing the ship's efficiency. For the first time at Silversea, Nova-class ships will feature a horizontal layout and innovative asymmetrical design, with public spaces and suites extending the full length of the ship.

The energy concept on board also relies on innovation: thanks to the use of wave energy through horizontal wings on the hull, solar, and fuel cells, as well as wind energy, it manages without fossil fuels.