Flex LNG announces new contract for Flex Aurora

Flex LNG Ltd has agreed a new time charter agreement with a minimum firm period of two years for Flex Aurora. The charterer, a Supermajor, will have the option to extend the contract with additional 2+2+2 years, i.e. total contract length is potentially up to eight years. If all options are declared, the vessel will be committed until 2034. The vessel was redelivered from its previous 3.5-years charter in the first half of March 2026, and the vessel has been successful in finding new employment with prompt delivery. Flex Aurora, built 2020, is a modern 174 000 m3 LNG carrier with X-DF two-stroke propulsion.

Following this announcement, Flex LNG’s total contract backlog is minimum 55 years, which may increase to 82 years if the charterers exercise their options.

Marius Foss, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented: “We are pleased to announce a new time charter contract for Flex Aurora, capitalising on the firm momentum in the freight market. This new minimum two-year firm contract adds further contract backlog, and it may be extended by up to an additional six years at the charterer’s option, reflecting continued recognition of our safe and reliable operations.

“We believe there are currently favourable dynamics in the LNG shipping spot market, and with the commencement of this minimum two-year contract for Flex Aurora, we will have two vessels trading in what is presently a firm spot market. At the same time, we see that energy markets remain highly volatile, and conditions may change rapidly.”