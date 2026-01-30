 Skip to main content
  GTT receives LNG carrier order from Hanwha Ocean

In early 2026, GTT has received an order from the shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the two LNG carriers, each offering a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the 1Q29 – 2Q29.

