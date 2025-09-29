NYK and Neptune sign MoU to drive maritime decarbonisation through hull cleaning

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, and Neptune Robotics, a pioneer in robotics-driven vessel cleaning, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which expand their partnership to accelerate fuel efficiency and decarbonisation across NYK’s global fleet.

NYK has worked with Neptune since 2022, making it one of the earliest adopters of Neptune’s robotic hull cleaning. From earlier deployments, Neptune’s robots delivered up to 10x fuel savings compared to cleaning costs, with significant reductions in fuel use and emissions.

The expanded partnership will now scale robotic cleaning across NYK’s global fleet, expected to generate even greater fuel savings and carbon reductions each year in the second deployment phase. As part of this push, NYK also joined Neptune’s US$52 million Series B funding round led by Granite Asia, aligning incentives to scale deployment globally.

This collaboration also supports Neptune’s further expansion into global markets, opening access to a wider customer base and port ecosystem including Japan.

“We are impressed by Neptune Robotics’ highly efficient hull cleaning technology which maximises protection to hull coatings and contributes to fuel savings and GHG emissions reduction, as well as compliance with environmental regulation Through this partnership, we aim to create future business opportunities by combining our strengths. We hope to contribute to decarbonisation not only across our fleet but also within the broader shipping sector,” said Hidehiko Sato, General Manager of Ship Business Group, NYK.

“NYK has been one of the earliest and most forward-looking adopters of robotic hull cleaning,” added Elizabeth Chan, CEO of Neptune Robotics. “Their leadership has allowed us to demonstrate how automation can deliver real ROI and emissions reductions at scale. Together, we are proving robotics is a practical, scalable pathway to decarbonisation.”

Unlike diver-based or conventional ROV methods, Neptune’s AI-powered robots clean a full draft capesize vessel 3 – 5 times faster, automatically, safely, above and below water, and even in currents up to 4 knots, triple the counter-current capability of human divers. Their robots operate day and night in clear and murky waters, while protecting hull coatings – a process endorsed by leading global paint manufacturers.