Asyad sells minority stake in LNG carriers

Asyad Shipipng has welcomed Oman LNG Development Foundation (ODF) and Mars Development & Investment LLC as strategic partners in two LNG carriers, Musandam LNG and Muscat LNG.

This partnership reflects confidence in Asyad Shipping's vision and reaffirms its commitment to supporting Oman’s energy sector, enhancing in-country value, and strengthening the Sultanate’s position as a leading maritime and logistics hub.

This milestone builds on the earlier announcement of the delivery of both LNG carriers, which are operating under long-term charter agreements with Oman LNG.