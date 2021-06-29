Svanehøj receives pump orders for LNG-fuelled container ships

Two significant fuel pump orders mark a breakthrough for Svanehøj in the container ship segment.

Shipyard giants Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have ordered Svanehøj deepwell fuel pumps for 22 ultra large container vessels (ULCV) with a capacity ranging from 15 000 to 23 500 containers (TEU).

A total of 44 DW Fuel pumps will be delivered to the Korean shipyards by the end of 2023.

“Our deepwell pumps are different from the pumps traditionally used on container vessels. This has some obvious benefits that we have had an excellent opportunity to present in the process,” says Johnny Houmann, Sales Director at Svanehøj.

Compared with other fuel pumps, Svanehøj’s deepwell fuel pumps operate with significantly longer service intervals, which means only two pumps per ship are required instead of the usual three. Furthermore, in this case, it has been a decisive factor that Svanehøj’s pumps are designed to be serviced immediately without having to spend precious time emptying the tank of gas. Finally, the pump is more robust to impurities in the gas, making it more reliable.

