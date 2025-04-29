Capital Group invests in Kongsberg simulators for new training centre

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract with Capital Group to deliver advanced K-Sim Engine Room and Cargo simulators for their training centre on the Greek island of Chios. The investment underscores Capital Group’s commitment to high-quality training for its crew, enhancing both general STCW training and product familiarisation with onboard automation systems.

Scheduled for completion by the end of June 2025, are K-Sim Engine Room and Cargo Handling Simulators. The simulators feature K-Chief automation systems installed onboard Capital Group managed tankers and LNG gas carriers and will ensure the crew gains hands-on familiarisation with the automation systems found onboard the fleet.

“Our mission is to support the maritime industry’s transition toward smarter, safer, and more efficient operations,” said Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director of Maritime Simulation in Kongsberg Maritime. “The fact that we can deliver both proven automation system technology in addition to immersive simulation of the systems, puts us in a unique situation in supporting shipowners maximising operational efficiency and safety.”

<>Captain Ioannis Tsirigos from Capital Ship Management (Chios Branch) highlighted the importance of this investment: “Simulation training is a critical component of our crew development strategy. The ability to train on familiar automation systems, such as K-Chief 600 and K-Chief 700, ensures that our personnel gain hands-on experience, improving safety, efficiency, and operational effectiveness.”

The contract was awarded to Kongsberg Maritime due to Capital Group’s extensive use of Kongsberg Maritime’s K-Chief 600 and K-Chief 700 automation systems across its fleet. This direct link between onboard automation and simulation technology ensures seamless training and operational readiness.