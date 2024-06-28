Venture Global launches first vessel from state-of-the-art LNG fleet

Venture Global has announced the launch of its first LNG vessel, the Venture Gator, at a ceremony which took place at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoji-si, South Korea.

The Venture Gator is the first of nine LNG carriers in the Venture Global fleet to be completed in quick succession across three shipyards in South Korea over the coming 24 months, which will transport LNG from the US to multiple global partners and destinations. The ship deploys best-in-class environmental and efficiency technology and will be primarily fuelled by Venture Global’s LNG. The Venture Gator and progressively the fleet’s other eight ships will commence serving the company’s global partners in Europe and Asia beginning this fall.

“Venture Global is proud to have launched our first ship, the Venture Gator, at SHI in Korea. President Biden has committed to increasing LNG supply into Europe and we are pleased to be in a position to continue to support these efforts with a fast-growing shipping fleet, wholly owned, operated and controlled by Venture Global. With these ships, we will increase the security of natural gas supply, through low-cost LNG delivered directly to allies across the world,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

The Venture Gator is a 174 000 m3 ship, in a state-of-the-art fleet which showcases the industry’s newest, clean technologies for transporting LNG across the world. The new hull design; onboard reliquefication (for liquefying gas which has ‘boiled-off’ in transit); air-lubrication systems (ejecting air bubbles from the hull to reduce friction through the water); an auxiliary shaft generator (reducing the number of auxiliary generators running at sea), and exhaust gas recirculation systems (to reduce methane) make Venture Global’s LNG new-build carrier fleet among the cleanest on the ocean today.