  3. 28 Mar 25
  4. Cheniere exports 4000th cargo of US LNG

Cheniere Energy has produced and exported its 4000th cargo of US LNG, loading the Maran Gas Ithaca at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in Louisiana, making it the fastest company to accomplish the feat.

“Producing our 4000th cargo in just over nine years of LNG operations is yet another achievement enabled by the commitment to reliability, safety, and operational excellence shared by everyone at Cheniere,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “We are proud to reach this milestone faster than any LNG producer in history, and look forward to safely and reliably producing the next 4000 cargoes for our customers as we expand to meet the world's growing energy needs.”

