MOL and GAIL sign charter contract for LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and GAIL (India) Ltd have entered into a long-term charter agreement for an LNG carrier named GAIL BHUWAN. The signing ceremony was held on 27 January 2026 during India Energy Week 2026 in Goa. The agreement was signed between GAIL and LNG Japonica Shipping Corp. Ltd, a joint venture between MOL (74%) and GAIL (26%). Hisashi Umemura, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director General, Headquarters of Energy Business, MOL, and Shri. S Bairagi, Executive Director (International Shipping & LNG), GAIL, inked the agreement in the presence of CMD, GAIL, and other functional directors of GAIL, along with dignitaries from MOL.

MOL and GAIL share a long-standing business partnership, and this collaboration further strengthens co-operation in LNG shipping and energy logistics. Relying on MOL's proven track record in providing reliable transportation services including its high standards of safety, quality, and strong partnership, the agreement marks an important milestone under the 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047', reinforcing India's maritime and energy supply chain capabilities. Both MOL and GAIL have set the ambitious net-zero emission targets, and this agreement contributes to the realisation of a low and decarbonised world.

MOL has positioned regional strategy as one of the key pillars of its group management plan ‘BLUE ACTION 2035’, identifying Asia as a region expected to deliver strong economic growth. In India in particular, where economic development has been remarkable, MOL has long been actively expanding its business presence. Through the expansion of its energy business, including this project, and further strengthening of its partnership with GAIL, MOL group will continue to play a part in the transport and logistics infrastructure that supports rapidly growing demand for energy, including natural gas, and contributing to stable energy supply.