LNG carrier completes five–year classification

The 45 000 m3 LNG carrier, LNG Jia Xing, has completed its first-class survey after five years of successful operation with an LNT A-BOX containment system.

The LNG Xia Jing was the first vessel to install the LNT A-BOX technology in 2020, when the medium-sized LNG carrier was delivered from China Merchants Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

LNT A-BOX is a cargo containment system for safe, reliable storage and transportation of LNG and other liquefied gases in bulk. It is a robust and flexible system, based on IMO Tank Type A, featuring benefits such as mitigation of sloshing, no tank filling restrictions, and easy access to both primary and secondary barriers.

The LNG technology company, LNT Marine, who has developed the LNT A-BOX technology, attended the successful five-year class dry-docking and renewal survey together with the shipowner, ship management company, and the vessel’s classification company CCS.

Stein Foss, President and CEO of LNT Marine commented: “This is a key milestone for the LNT A-BOX containment system. The dry-docking will be completed within the original docking plan with zero issues with its containment system, proving LNT A-BOX as a robust, mature, and problem free technology.”

The five-year classification survey was conducted at Yiulian Dockyards, Shekou. The witnessing confirmed that the primary barrier (cargo tank) remains in excellent condition with no fatigue nor leaking issues, and zero gas alarms over the five-year operation time span. The secondary barrier and insulation system were fully inspected and quality assured including global tightness testing with no complications whatsoever.

Group Vice President at Integrated Maritime Management, YueXian Wang, reported: “Owner of the vessel was taken in 2021 and only positive experiences with ownership and operations related the LNT A-BOX cargo containment system have been experienced.”

Vessel operator, Integrated Maritime Management, has carried out ship-to-ship operations and the vessel has transported LNG on various filling levels in the tanks and experienced zero problems over the past five years.

Hairulnizam Dali, General Manager for LNG at Integrated Maritime Management, noted: “The LNT A-BOX system serves as a reminder for the operational friendly Moss type tanks. This technology is welcomed to the market and is regarded it as the strongest and most robust containment system now available in the market, with higher operating pressure and possibility in receiving hot cargo”.

China Classification Society (CCS) took over as new classification society for LNG Jia Xing from November 2024.

Further to the LNG Jia Xing, LNT A-BOX development has focused on the large ship segment and the development of 175 000 m3 LNG carrier design over the last years, with AIP certificates obtained from ABS, CCS, LR, and BV.

Lu Sheng, Chief Gas Carrier Specialist of SDARI, highlighted: “SDARI have been in lead of designing LNT A-BOX 175 000 m3 LNG carriers. This has included a thorough technical assessment in close collaboration with ABS and LNT Marine. The conclusion is that the design is mature and ready for market – which is further substantiated with the successful five-year class dry-docking and renewal survey of the LNG Jia Xing.”

As a new force in liquid cargo containment systems, LNT Marine is been committed to improving the safety and stability of containment systems, adhering to the technology development ‘Robust, Efficient, and Flexible’, and aiming for long-term win-win with partners.