Seaside LNG takes delivery of new barge

Executives from Seaside LNG, Polaris New Energy, and their guests gathered at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to christen the recently constructed LNG bunker barge, Clean Everglades. Seaside LNG has the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges operating in the US.

Seaside LNG contracted Fincantieri to build the Clean Everglades, an articulated tug barge that holds 5500 m3 of LNG. The vessel is similar in design and appearance to its sister ship, the LNG barge, Clean Canaveral, which was delivered by Fincantieri two years ago and has made more than 65 successful LNG bunker deliveries.

“Polaris New Energy is excited to continue to expand the LNG bunkering infrastructure in the US,” said Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG. “The delivery of the Clean Everglades gives us the ability to expand our LNG bunkering business to the Gulf of Mexico. Partnering with the talented and professional staff at Fincantieri has produced a second exceptional vessel.”

Demand for LNG to fuel the maritime sector is growing rapidly with orders for LNG vessels eclipsing 30% of the fleet orderbook. LNG is the leading solution in the maritime sector as the industry advances its sustainability goals to meet growing emissions reductions goals.

“The previous Fincantieri-built LNG barge was delivered on schedule during the global pandemic, which was quite an accomplishment,” added Jan Allman, Fincantieri Vice President and General Manager. “We are ready to deliver the Clean Ever-glades six weeks ahead of schedule, thanks in part to a clean, brilliant design and the motivated, experienced shipbuilders here at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding."

The 5500 m3 ATB is fitted with four 1375 m3 IMO Type C tanks. It will utilise a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wartsila. The vessel is 340 ft overall length, 66 ft beam, and 32 ft 10 in. deep. The ATB is also an Oceans Classed ABS barge.