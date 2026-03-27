ABB upgrades CoolCo LNG carrier fleet

ABB has upgraded the propulsion drives in nine LNG carriers owned by CoolCo. ABB’s modernisation solution, which was carried out with minimal operational impact, enhanced the drives’ reliability, extending their lifetime by more than 10 years. This helped optimise the use of installed infrastructure, turning circular practices into strategic advantages.

CoolCo is an innovative provider of safe and reliable transportation solutions for LNG. Headquartered in Norway with global operations, CoolCo owns nine dual fuel diesel-electric ships powered by ABB’s propulsion systems, comprising generators, transformers, medium voltage (MV) switchboards, MV frequency converters, and propulsion motors.

Built in 2015, the vessels are equipped with ACS6000 frequency converters, two units per vessel. To upgrade to latest technology and prolong lifetime, ABB delivered a modular modernisation, only replacing electronic and control components as necessary, with minimal impact on the carriers’ operating schedule and helping CoolCo benefit from an extension of lifecycle support. The modernisation included ABB’s next-generation Universal Control Unit (UCU) platform for more computational power, as well as enhanced maintenance and troubleshooting capabilities. This is one way ABB can help industries reduce waste, extend product life, and boost operational efficiency and resilience.

“At CoolCo we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of service in a safe and sustainable manner,” said Tommy Strømsborg, Vessel Manager, CoolCo. “To do that we need outstanding reliability. We are very pleased with ABB’s approach to modernise the propulsion drives, as it helps to maximise availability and resilience while reducing environmental footprint. In addition, ABB’s ability to customise services, their flexibility in scaling operations, and their eagerness to co-develop solutions with us were highly valued.”

“When transporting LNG across the globe, minimal downtime, high fleet availability and low carbon footprint are paramount,” added Tomas Arhippainen, Business Line Manager, Marine Service & Digital, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “It’s great to see that, by opting for our modernisation solution, CoolCo is driving both circular value and business edge. They have now extended drives’ lifetime by more than 10 years, continuing to benefit from our full technical backing and spare part availability thanks to the adoption of our latest technologies.”

By replacing electronic components and control, but retaining the existing footprint and mechanical parts, modernisations are not only cost and time-effective but reduce raw materials use, while conserving the embodied carbon already invested in the product, a critical yet often overlooked form of waste prevention.

With ABB’s modernisation and full support for all drive components, CoolCo’s LNG fleet is set to operate reliably for years to come. CoolCo opted to have all pending preventive maintenance actions implemented at the same time, enabling ABB to grant 24-month extended warranties on the complete drives. This partnership exemplifies how responsible lifecycle management can help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.

“We worked closely with CoolCo to co-ordinate the upgrades and minimise the ships’ dry dock time,” added Arhippainen. “ABB personnel ran the upgrade work at a shipyard in China, and it was undertaken at the same time as other essential maintenance interventions.”

The environmental benefits of responsible lifecycle management align with industry expectations. A survey recently conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of ABB, involving 3600 decision makers across a wide variety of industries, confirmed that main sustainability goals of respondents when implementing lifecycle management strategies include minimising waste through life extension and repair (59%), and reducing carbon emissions (59%).