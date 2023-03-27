Fratelli Cosulich launches first bunkering vessel

Fratelli Cosulich has announced that the christening and launch of the first of its two small scale and bunker vessels took place on 22 March 2023, at the CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard in China.

It was attended by Giulia Cosulich – ESG Corporate Director at Fratelli Cosulich Group, acting as the godmother of the vessel. Together with her, other colleagues at the group attended the event, including the Fratelli Cosulich LNG General Manager, the Construction Site Manager, and site construction team.

The bunker tanker vessel has been named Alice Cosulich and will sail under the Italian flag with Captain Vincenzo Scotto at the helm, present also at the christening.

The vessel, which has a 5300 DWT and can carry 8200 m3 of LNG and 500 m3 of MGO, will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s Dual Fuel technology, which is used in many marine propulsion and power production systems. The most efficient ‘boil off’ treatment technologies will be offered by the LNG sub-cooling plant, completely eliminating any potential environmental effects and minimising cargo losses.

The propulsion and manoeuvring system will be of the azimuth type, with a double bow thruster, to allow high manoeuvrability in port areas. It will be operated by both onshore and offshore personnel with extensive LNG vessel management skills.

The investment was supported by the collaboration between public entities and private financial institutions with Casa Depositi e Prestiti, SACE Simest (under the ‘Green Guarantee’), BPER Banca, and Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

As the project is contributing to the decarbonisation of maritime transport through the implementation of LNG bunkering solutions in the Mediterranean Sea, it has been awarded a grant by the EU under the Connecting Europe Facility (ECF) programme, with Casa Depositi e Prestiti acting as implementing partner.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for September 2023.