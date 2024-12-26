Donsötank returns to Hydroniq for engine room coolers

Hydroniq Coolers has been contracted by Wuhu Shipyard Co. Ltd to deliver a hull-integrated seawater cooling system to another LNG-fuelled oil product and chemical tanker that Donsötank has ordered from the yard.

This latest award – for newbuild W2383 – is a repeat of the seawater cooling system order that was made earlier this year for newbuilds W2381 and W2382, and the same system that is already installed on board Donsötank’s current oil products and chemical tankers, Prospero and Pacifico.

“From a supplier point of view, a repeat order is the ultimate confirmation that we are delivering according to the customer’s quality requirements and technical specifications,” said Jan Inge Johannesen, Sales Manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Under this latest contract, Hydroniq Cooler will deliver its ‘Rack’ seawater cooling system that is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel. Marine cooling systems are utilised to reduce temperatures in the ships’ engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater.

The Rack system is designed to increase intervals between each clean and reduce cleaning time when cleaning is necessary. It does not require dry-docking for maintenance as the coolers can be extracted from below the engine room, even while at sea.

The seawater cooling system for Donsötank’s latest tanker will also feature a dedicated chilled water bundle. This bundle allows seawater to bypass the chilled water unit and directly into the Rack cooler when the seawater temperature is below 14°C.

“The dedicated chilled water bundle is a smart way of further reducing the cooling system’s energy consumption, which in turn means lower OPEX and emissions to air for Donsötank,” added Johannesen.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture the Rack seawater coolers at its headquarters at Ellingsøy outside Ålesund, Norway, and ship the systems to Wuhu Shipyard in 2026. Hydroniq Coolers has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The latest dual-fuel 22 500 DWT oil and chemical tanker is expected to be delivered from Wuhu Shipyard in 2027.

Hydroniq Coolers is a supplier of cooling solutions and heat exchangers to the shipbuilding market and selected land-based applications.