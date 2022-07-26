Furetank orders new dual-fuel tanker

Furetank has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker. The 17 999 DWT vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China. It is the latest contribution to the series of sister vessels designed with special focus on minimum environmental impact. Furetank owns four of the vessels already delivered and commercially operates all.

The Vinga vessels all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO 2 , sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. It has a cargo capacity of 20 306 m3 in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.

“We are very pleased to add the 11th vessel to our climate friendly Vinga series. Furetank's ambition is to be the leading actor within the segment, offering our customers efficient and environmentally-friendly transportation. With a large fleet we can offer good service and at the same time optimize the trading pattern to increase utilisation the vessels, said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in July 2024. The agreement with the yard also includes an option for further vessels.