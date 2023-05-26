JOVO awards contracts to Ascenz Marorka to equip LNG carriers with ‘smart shipping’ solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group brand, has been awarded two contracts by JOVO, a China-based clean energy service provider, to equip two LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping solution.

These contracts cover the installation of automatic data collection systems and intelligent software for managing and optimising the energy and environmental performance of ships. Crew on board and personnel ashore will benefit from a comprehensive set of modules such as voyage management, LNG cargo optimisation, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, fuel monitoring, Carbon Intensity Index (CII) monitoring, European Monitoring, Reporting, Verifying (EU MRV) and International Maritime Organization Data Collection System (IMO DCS) reporting.

In addition, JOVO will also benefit from exclusive LNG features developed through GTT’s unique expertise, such as LNG cargo monitoring, boil-off gas management, and heel optimisation.

Furthermore, both vessels will be equipped with the latest version of weather routing solution and services.

Anouar Kiassi, Vice President Digital and Information of GTT, declared: “We are honoured by the trust that JOVO places in us to support them on their journey towards digitalisation, operational optimisation and effective decarbonisation. We are delighted to work hand in hand with a shipowner committed to operational and environmental excellence.”

Lu Yuan, Managing Director, LNG International Business of JOVO Group, said: “We are delighted to extend our co-operation with GTT and embark on a new journey with Ascenz Marorka. The deployment of these innovative and unique solutions and services on board our LNG carriers will enable us to better operate our vessels, unload larger volumes of LNG cargoes, improve general safety, assist crews in their demanding tasks, and achieve our environmental goals.”