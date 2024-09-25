MAMII adds BP, CMA CGM, and GTT

Energy giant BP’s maritime arm, BP Shipping, shipping company CMA CGM, and LNG containment technology expert, GTT, have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

The three new members bring MAMII’s membership to 23, which includes Lloyd’s Register, JP Morgan, MSC, NYK Lines, Shell, and others.

Led by Safetytech Accelerator since 2022, MAMII was established to address methane emissions from ships using LNG as fuel. The initiative unites industry leaders, tech innovators, and maritime stakeholders, to advance technologies that monitor, measure, and mitigate methane emissions.

The announcement was made in Houston at industry conference Gastech 2024, during celebrations of MAMII’s second anniversary.

Earlier in 2024, MAMII released a report that sounded the alarm on the critical need for universal methane measurement standards and regulatory frameworks. The group warned that such standards are needed to speed up the adoption of technologies that cut methane emissions from ships.

MAMII has recently identified technologies which can be used to tackle methane slip via feasibility studies. It is now organising trials and accelerating the most promising solutions for detecting and abating methane emissions.

Panos Mitrou, Chairman of MAMII and LR Global Gas Segment Director, said: “With the latest joiners, we’re now covering a large amount of the LNG supply chain, from generators to distributors to carriers, financiers, and consultants. This means MAMII will be able to get the widest possible range of expert insight and contributions from members, as well as providing best practice guidance which can be universally adopted.”

Steve Price, Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII Programme Director, added: “Until we properly address methane emissions, the environmental benefits of LNG in shipping won’t be fully realised. So, it’s incredibly exciting that we can now count energy majors like BP amongst our number, as well as leaders from the maritime industry like CMA CGM and GTT.”

Gopal Hariharan, VP Engineering, BP Shipping, commented: “As both an operator and charterer, BP Shipping believes that by improving how we monitor and quantify emissions, the data gathered can help us drive solutions for the maritime transport sector.

“We are delighted to join the MAMII initiative, not only to access the immense breadth of technical expertise from other like-minded partners, but also contribute our own learnings and journey as we steer the course.”

Christine Cabau, EVP Assets & operations, CMA CGM, stated: “In view of the challenges facing the world, we need to accelerate the energy transition and provide concrete short-term solutions along with long-term alternatives.

“We have already implemented new and more efficient technologies to reduce methane slip on our vessels. By joining the MAMII group, CMA CGM will strengthen its commitment to emission reduction while accelerating knowledge exchange within the LNG community. Additionally, our participation will allow us to actively contribute to discussions on regulations to ensure that the path towards new technologies aiming at reducing carbon dioxide emissions is better supported and fostered in future policies.”

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO of GTT, concluded: “GTT looks forward to contributing to the work of MAMII as a technological expert in LNG membrane containment systems. For over 60 years, our technologies have enabled the safe and efficient transport and storage of LNG, playing a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the LNG value chain. By joining MAMII, we aim to bring our expertise to support industry leaders in their efforts to reduce methane emissions in maritime operations. As we have demonstrated for decades with our own technologies, innovation is a powerful driver of the transition towards a more sustainable future for the maritime sector.”