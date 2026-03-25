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  4. ADNOC L&S confirms early delivery of LNG carrier

ADNOC L&S confirms early delivery of LNG carrier

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LNG Industry,

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S) has confirmed the early delivery of Arada, a 175 000 m3 LNG carrier constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Arada is the fifth of six newbuild LNG carriers ordered by ADNOC L&S as part of its ongoing fleet expansion programme. Following delivery, the vessel has commenced operations.

Keith Mander, Manager of Marine Projects at ADNOC L&S, with crew members, and representatives from Jiangnan Shipyard marked the delivery of Arada at the shipyard in China.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/25032026/adnoc-ls-confirms-early-delivery-of-lng-carrier/

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