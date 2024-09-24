Wärtsilä and Chevron Shipping move to reduce LNG carrier emissions

Technology group Wärtsilä, in partnership with Chevron Shipping Company LLC, has planned to convert one engine on six of Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd’s LNG carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation.

The conversions are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by lowering methane slip in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations. This marine industry first was made possible after two years of collaboration between the companies. The order for the first two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q24.

LNG, when burned as a fuel, results in small amounts of methane that may not fully combust leading to methane escaping into the atmosphere, referred to as methane slip. Methane exists in the atmosphere for a shorter time than CO 2 but traps approximately 25 – 30 times more heat over a 100-year period. Addressing methane emissions is a key part of lowering carbon intensity. Wärtsilä’s 50 DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimised combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

“Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future,” said Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping. “We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation."

“This innovative project represents a notable step forward on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets,” commented Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation. “Wärtsilä has an extensive track-record in reducing methane slip from LNG-fuelled engines, not only as newbuild solutions, but also through retrofitting existing installations.”

This technology has complemented Wärtsilä's extensive portfolio of solutions aimed at reducing methane emissions from vessels. With nearly three decades of experience in LNG technology, Wärtsilä is providing market leading performance both with the dual fuel flexibility provided by the DF engine, as well as with the single fuel SG engine.