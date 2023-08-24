Kairos returns to Gasum’s bunkering fleet

Gasum’s LNG bunker supply vessel, Kairos, has been sub-leased outside the company since October 2022, but has now returned to Gasum’s own bunkering fleet. This increases Gasum’s bunkering capacity in the Northwest Europe bunker market.

Volume growth in the maritime LNG bunkering segment have been gathering speed steadily during 2023 and is expected to further pick up pace towards the end of the year. Having Kairos back increases Gasum’s ability to serve its maritime LNG and bio-LNG customers as effectively as possible.

Kairos has a capacity of 7500 m3 and is equipped with a dual-fuel engine using LNG as main fuel, and a range of technical features to be able to serve a wide range of marine customers and LNG terminals.

The ship has been designed to supply LNG to various types and sizes of vessels at all possible bunkering locations in Northwest Europe. The vessel can supply LNG with a transfer rate from 60 m3/hr up to 1250 m3/hr.

The ship’s cranes have a range of up to 30 m, which enables the vessel to serve even the largest customers in the market. Kairos is able to operate under harsh weather conditions and at high sea, due to the vessel being DP2 certified and built to ice class 1A.