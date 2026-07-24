GTT Marine to provide digital solutions for PETRONAS-chartered LNG carrier fleet
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT Marine, a division of the GTT Group, will equip the PETRONAS-chartered LNG carrier fleet with its suite of digital solutions. As part of this collaboration, GTT Marine will support PETRONAS in implementing an integrated approach to overall vessel performance, helping to enhance operational efficiency, control costs, and reduce emissions. This commitment can also be extended to accommodate the future expansion of the PETRONAS-chartered LNG carrier fleet.
The suite of solutions includes:
- Monitoring vessel performance: GTT Marine's data acquisition capability enables the collection, structuring, and analysis of operational data, combining noon-reports with high-frequency sensor data. That data is then turned into actionable insight through Vesper Insights, giving crews and fleet management teams a clearer, evidence-based view of vessel performance over time and helping them prioritise technical, operational, and maintenance actions.
- Optimising voyages and reducing emissions: The scope of services will also cover voyage optimisation, combining weather data, vessel performance models, and digital twins with continuous 24/7 support from GTT Marine’s Fleet Centre. Together, these capabilities give crews and shore teams additional decision-support for route planning, fuel consumption management, and emissions reduction.
- Enhancing visibility over cargo operations: Complementing these performance and voyage optimisation services, cargo management monitoring solutions will provide enhanced visibility into cargo operations and associated vessel operations.
Casper Jensen, CEO of GTT Marine, declared: “This agreement with PETRONAS is a strong validation of what we've built by bringing Danelec, Ascenz Marorka, and Vessel Performance Solutions together under GTT Marine. Today, we deliver data acquisition, performance analytics, and voyage optimisation as one integrated suite, backed by our Fleet Centre around the clock. That is the real value of combining these three companies' expertise: moving from fragmented digital tools to integrated, data-driven decision-making.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/24072026/gtt-marine-to-provide-digital-solutions-for-petronas-chartered-lng-carrier-fleet/