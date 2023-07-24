GTT to design LNG carrier tanks for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has received, in 2Q23, an order from its partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled for 1Q27 and 2Q27.