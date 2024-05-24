GTT receives tank design order for four new LNG carriers
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received, in 2Q24, an order from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.
GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from the NO96 series developed by GTT.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between 1Q27 – 3Q27.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/24052024/gtt-receives-tank-design-order-for-four-new-lng-carriers/
You might also like
LNG Croatia receives first cargo from Algeria
LNG Croatia has recently received its 92nd LNG carrier, which delivered LNG from Algeria for the first time.