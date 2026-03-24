Burckhardt Compression secures order from Hanwha Ocean

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded a contract by Hanwha Ocean to supply 14 boil off gas (BOG) compressors for seven 174 000 m3 LNG carriers. The project marks the first commercial deployment of Burckhardt Compression’s new high-pressure BOG compressor generation, specifically engineered to meet the requirements of next generation LNG carriers.

Hanwha Ocean’s latest vessel platform introduces GTT's cargo containment system NO96 Super+ and Everllence’s upgraded ME GI propulsion system operating at 330 bar gas injection pressure, resulting in lower BOG rates and improved energy consumption, meeting the future requirements for stricter emission and methane slip regulations. In close collaboration with Everllence and the Hanwha Ocean design teams, Burckhardt Compression developed the high-pressure compressor to meet these elevated performance expectations.

The compressor integrates fully into the revised ship design, forming a core element of the new vessel platform.

“Winning this milestone project demonstrates our technological leadership in high pressure ME GI applications,” said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression “This compressor sets a new performance benchmark in BOG management and reinforces our role as a key technology partner for next generation LNG carriers.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Burckhardt Compression in such a significant order. Combined with these compressors, the Everllence B&W ME-GI will provide a future-proof solution for LNG and methane-powered vessels with negligible methane-slip and high fuel-efficiency, adding to its proven track record of high-performance and reliable operation, regardless of conditions.” added Christian Ludwig – Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence.