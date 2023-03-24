Höegh LNG acquires LNG carrier
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
With reference to the stock exchange notice dated 20 February 2023, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd has completed the acquisition of the 2013-built LNG carrier, Golar Seal.
The vessel is renamed to Hoegh Gandria.
