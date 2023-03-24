 Skip to main content
  4. Höegh LNG acquires LNG carrier

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

With reference to the stock exchange notice dated 20 February 2023, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd has completed the acquisition of the 2013-built LNG carrier, Golar Seal.

The vessel is renamed to Hoegh Gandria.

