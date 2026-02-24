 Skip to main content
  4. LNG Canada achieves 50 cargoes

LNG Canada and its joint venture participants, Shell, PETRONAS, KOGAS International Pte. Ltd, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corp., have marked the departure of the 50th cargo from the facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

A two-train, 14 million tpy liquefaction facility, the facility is designed to export LNG primarily to Asian markets, leveraging Canada’s west coast location and access to Pacific shipping routes.

