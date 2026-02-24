LNG Canada achieves 50 cargoes
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
LNG Canada and its joint venture participants, Shell, PETRONAS, KOGAS International Pte. Ltd, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corp., have marked the departure of the 50th cargo from the facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.
A two-train, 14 million tpy liquefaction facility, the facility is designed to export LNG primarily to Asian markets, leveraging Canada’s west coast location and access to Pacific shipping routes.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/24022026/lng-canada-achieves-50-cargoes/
You might also like
Naftogaz secures first ever delivery of LNG via Germany terminal
Naftogaz Group has secured the supply of US LNG via Deutsche ReGas’s LNG terminal located on the island of Rügen, Germany, in the Baltic Sea.