GTT receives order from HD KSOE

GTT has received, in 4Q25, an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.
The LNG carrier will be built by the shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) on behalf of the shipowner, Hyundai Glovis. With a total capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel’s cryogenic tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 4Q28.
