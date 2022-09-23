GTT receives tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd, for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 4Q25 and 1Q26.