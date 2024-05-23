MOL and JERA sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced the signing of a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with a vessel operation management company funded by JERA Co., Inc.

This is the seventh contract, following a time charter contract for sixth LNG carrier that were signed for JERA.

The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

It will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for JERA. The new vessel will be equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engine (ME-GA), which improves fuel consumption efficiency, with specifications that enhance its environment friendliness, compared to conventional LNG carriers.

Through this long-term charter contract, MOL will contribute to the realization of a stable supply of LNG in partnership with JERA.