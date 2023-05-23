Hyundai LNG Shipping commences operation of LNG bunkering vessels

Hyundai LNG Shipping has started operating an LNG bunkering vessel.

The vessel, built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, was named ‘BLUE WHALE’ on 10 May 2023. Korea LNG Bunkering (KOLB), a subsidiary of Korea Gas Corporation, is the shipowner. KOLB was selected for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's 'LNG Bunkering Vessel Construction Support Project' in 2020 and ordered the vessel with a government subsidy of KRW 15 billion, and took delivery of the vessel after about two years of construction.

The BLUE WHALE is the first LNG bunkering vessel in Korea to be equipped with the latest South Korean-designed LNG cargo containment system (KC-2), and is regarded as an achievement of localisation of cargo containment technology, which the Korean shipbuilding industry has been challenging for 20 years.

In addition, once the KC-2 technology is verified through BLUE WHALE, Korea will have its own unique cargo bunker technology with high added value through the commercialisation process of applying it to large LNG carriers.

Hyundai LNG Shipping was selected as the operator of the BLUE WHALE in a tender to stably operate the vessel, and will perform LNG bunkering, vessel operation and management, and government approval tasks according to the shipowner's work instructions.