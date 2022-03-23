PIL place order for WinGD LNG

Swiss engine designer, WinGD, has confirmed an X-DF2.0 order for LNG dual-fuel, ammonia-ready vessels. Four 14 000 TEU container ships for Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL), being built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China, will feature state-of-the-art WinGD X92DF-2.0 dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both gas and liquid fuels.

Signalling a clear commitment to the environment, the engines will be fitted with WinGD’s latest greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reducing technology iCER (intelligent control by exhaust recycling), which delivers enhanced combustion control. This creates an energy consumption reduction of 3% in gas mode, and fuel consumption savings of up to 5% in diesel mode, while reducing methane slip by as much as 50% in gas mode.

Volkmar Galke, Director of Sales for WinGD, said: “We have made a firm commitment to the energy transition, and to delivering engine technologies capable of operating with clean alternative marine fuels. Working with technology focused customers like PIL ensures that we will reach these goals. This first order for ammonia-ready vessels with our dual-fuel, low-pressure X92DF-2.0 engines reflects our capabilities in offering customers zero carbon or carbon neutral fuel solutions. It means that our customers can already invest today with confidence in future fuel-ready engine technology.”

The delivery of these vessels, with the first due 2H24, is in line with WinGD’s broader ambition to grow sales of multi-fuel engines capable of operating on carbon neutral fuels to 50% of the company’s order book by 2030. This is in line with the industry’s predictions as to when these fuels will be available at scale.

With the advancements offered by WinGD technology and digital solutions such as WinGD’s Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE) system, also featured on this order to offer remote support, the company has also established a strong global training network in parallel to equip crews with the skills needed to operate these vessels of tomorrow.

PIL has been a customer with WinGD since 2013 and has vessels operating with the company’s popular X72 and X92 engines. The reliable operational performance and efficiency of these engines was cited as an important factor in the award of this latest order.