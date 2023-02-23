Capital Product Partners L.P. announces successful delivery of LNG carrier ‘Asterix I’

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, has announced the successful delivery of the LNG carrier ‘Asterix I’.

The vessel was delivered on 17 February 2023 and has started her seven-year employment with Hartree Partners Power & Gas Company (UK) Limited, who maintain an option to extend by an additional two years.

The vessel acquisition was financed through a combination of a US$12. million cash deposit advanced to Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (the seller) in 2022, US$184 million of debt drawn under a sale and leaseback transaction with CMB Financial Leasing (CMBFL) and US$34 million of cash at hand. The CMBFL lease has quarterly principal repayments of US$2.2 million, a tenor of 10 years, and the option to repurchase the vessel at a predetermined price after the first anniversary of the arrangement, together with a purchase option of US$96.5 million at the expiration of the lease in February 2033.

Asterix I is the seventh latest generation LNG carrier of the partnership and the third vessel the partnership takes delivery under an agreement to acquire one 174 000 billion m3 latest generation X-DF LNG/C and three 13 312 TEU hybrid scrubber-fitted Tier III and Phase III, dual fuel ready eco container sister vessels from the Seller, announced on 7 June 2022.