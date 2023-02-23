 Skip to main content
  4. Capital Product Partners L.P. announces successful delivery of LNG carrier ‘Asterix I’

Capital Product Partners L.P. announces successful delivery of LNG carrier ‘Asterix I’

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, has announced the successful delivery of the LNG carrier ‘Asterix I’.

The vessel was delivered on 17 February 2023 and has started her seven-year employment with Hartree Partners Power & Gas Company (UK) Limited, who maintain an option to extend by an additional two years.

The vessel acquisition was financed through a combination of a US$12. million cash deposit advanced to Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (the seller) in 2022, US$184 million of debt drawn under a sale and leaseback transaction with CMB Financial Leasing (CMBFL) and US$34 million of cash at hand. The CMBFL lease has quarterly principal repayments of US$2.2 million, a tenor of 10 years, and the option to repurchase the vessel at a predetermined price after the first anniversary of the arrangement, together with a purchase option of US$96.5 million at the expiration of the lease in February 2033.

Asterix I is the seventh latest generation LNG carrier of the partnership and the third vessel the partnership takes delivery under an agreement to acquire one 174 000 billion m3 latest generation X-DF LNG/C and three 13 312 TEU hybrid scrubber-fitted Tier III and Phase III, dual fuel ready eco container sister vessels from the Seller, announced on 7 June 2022.

