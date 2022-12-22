MEYER WERFT delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises

MEYER WERFT has delivered the Arvia to the British shipping company, P&O Cruises. The sister ship of the Iona, built in 2020, also has low-emission LNG propulsion and is thus equipped for the future.

“The current tense global situation, with supply bottlenecks and material shortages, poses challenges for the construction of such complex cruise ships. But thanks to the team's performance we were able to overcome these hurdles and today once again hand over a ship that meets the high MEYER-standards,” said Managing Director, Jan Meyer.

The Arvia is powered by LNG – one of the cleanest fuels currently available for shipping. In addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, this means that emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter can be almost completely eliminated, and sulfur oxides completely avoided. All cruise ships in MEYER WERFT's current order book feature this low-emission propulsion system.

Approximately 5200 passengers can go on a grand voyage with the Arvia. The ship has 2659 cabins and offers guests an extensive sports and entertainment programme. A crowd puller will be the SkyDome, an entertainment area with a pool whose glass dome can be opened for the planned warmer cruising areas. There are 84 glass panes per element that can be opened.

“The two project teams from the shipyard and the shipping company, the many suppliers, as well as the classification society, have done an excellent job under extremely difficult conditions,” added Kim Olin, Project Manager of the Ship.