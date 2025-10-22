Wärtsilä and TMS Cardiff Gas renew LNG carrier lifecycle agreements

Wärtsilä and TMS Cardiff Gas have renewed their existing lifecycle agreement, covering the two-stroke main engines onboard seven LNG carrier vessels, for a further five years. The agreement is designed to ensure the vessels’ maximum operational reliability by enabling flexible maintenance scheduling and optimising time between overhauls (TBO). The renewed order was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q25.

LNG carrier operators must navigate regulatory, environmental, and geopolitical challenges, along with intense competition from oversupply. This creates pressure to deliver on time while also remaining adaptable.

“In a competitive market, unplanned downtime is costly. The agreement’s combination of technology, high-quality spare parts delivery and expert support means we can continue to strengthen the operational reliability of these vessels, ensuring we can meet rising global LNG demand and tight delivery schedules,” said Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris, Deputy COO, TMS Cardiff Gas.

The seven vessels each operate with two WinGD 5X72DF dual-fuel two stroke engines and Wärtsilä gas valve units. The scope of the agreement includes Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning service, which will provide flexible maintenance scheduling with extended maintenance intervals and reduced spare parts consumption, 24/7 remote operational support, as well as contract management. It also includes Expert Insight, Wärtsilä's predictive maintenance service that uses real-time vessel data to detect potential issues.

“Maximising uptime while ensuring safety, flexibility and reliability is critical for operators,” commented Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts and Field Service, Wärtsilä Marine. “Our advanced digital solutions and lifecycle support empower our customers to achieve operational excellence and maximise the availability of their assets.”