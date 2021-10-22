New LNG carrier delivered to TotalEnergies

The LNG carrier LNG Endeavour, commercially managed by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG) and under a long-term charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd, was delivered on 20 October. The vessel was built in Korea at Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Geoje, Korea.
The LNG carrier is equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil off gas stored in its cargo tank. The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 174 000 m3 and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporises during navigation).
Vessel particulars
- Length overall: approximately 293 m.
- Breadth: approximately 45.8 m.
- Gross tonnage: 115 408 t.
- Main engine: X-DF diesel engine.
- Cargo tank capacity: approximately 174 000 m3.
- Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
- Flag: France
