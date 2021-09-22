LR, HHI, and KSOE sign digital twin MoU

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Gastech 2021, Dubai to develop digital twin technology to support the digitalisation of the maritime industry and the growing demand for large scale LNG carriers.

As part of the MoU, KSOE and HHI will further develop its Hyundai Intelligent Digital Twin Ship (HIDTS) for a type B gas containment tank suitable for a 174 000 CBM LNG carrier.

LR’s role is to perform audit, review, risk assessment, verification, and validation activities to support KSOE and HHI with the successful development and implementation of the digital twin. LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Digital Compliance will be applied to the HIDTS, including stages Digital Twin READY, the certification of KSOE and HHI as Digital Twin Developers, and Digital Twin APPROVED, the verification of HIDTS. LR will then apply stages Digital Twin COMMISSIONED, which requires a risk-based, resiliency analysis of HIDTS, and Digital Twin LIVE, the validation of HIDTS.

LR’s approach will cover the entire life cycle of the digital twin technology, from conceptual design stage to the operation and large scale commercialisation of HIDTS.

Luis Benito, Director of Innovation at Lloyd’s Register, said: “Leading our industry’s transformation starts with partnerships like this, aligned and focused on the goal to transition the maritime industry towards the digital economy. We are proud to work together with KSOE and HHI in creating this future”.

“Building upon the technical expertise of each party involved, the MoU will fast track digital twin technology solutions needed to help maritime successfully and safely digitalise. By applying LR’s innovative ShipRight Procedure for Digital Compliance, HHI, KSOE, and their end user customers can be confident of deploying digital twins that are safe, dependable, and effective to generate business outcomes” Benito concluded.

“With the maritime industry focused on ensuring safety and efficiency, it is important we look at digitalisation such as digital twin technology, which not only helps shipowners and operator optimise operational costs but also improve safety. We are proud to work with HHI and KSOE on this digital twin ship development for a 174 000 CBM LNG carrier design – a first for a large scale digital twin LNG carrier,” added Sung-Gu Park, LR Area Manager of North East Asia.

“The HIDTS solution creates a digital twin environment in a cyber space which is identical to the maritime environment where a vessel is operated and tests the performance of key equipment and facilities of LNG carriers, such as the dual-fuel engine, gas supply system, and power and control systems. Spurred by the development of this HIDTS virtual commissioning solution, we plan to launch the new digital ship management solution that covers artificial intelligence technologies such as asset management, energy optimisation, and risk assessment” said Byoung-Hoon Kwon, Vice President of KSOE.

“This is a meaningful step in the advancement of future digital ships that surpasses existing technology. We believe that our own digital twin technology will contribute to the global decarbonisation effort as well as the realisation of autonomous ships. In addition, our co-operation with Lloyd’s Register will reduce the time and cost to provide this high-tech ship to customers,” said Mr. Dong Jin Lee as Vice President of HHI.

This follows LR’s Approval in Principle Digital Twin READY awarded to KSOE for its HIDTS earlier this year.