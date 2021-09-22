“K” LINE to procure LNG-fuelled car carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has decided to procure eight 7000 units class car carriers fuelled by LNG by FY2023 to FY2025, following its first LNG-fuelled vessel, CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN which was delivered on 12 March 2021. ”K” Line has made an agreement to order the new next-generation of environmentally friendly car carriers from Nihon Shipyard Co, Ltd, Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co, Ltd, and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co Ltd, two vessels in each of three shipyards.

Next-generation of environmentally friendly vessels are expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with use of LNG fuel and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.

In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, the company has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO 2 emission efficiency by 50% over 2008, surpassing the IMO target of 40% improvement. The company is planning to substitute LNG fuel and other new fuels for conventional heavy fuel oil to achieve the targets set forth. In accordance with “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, the company will flexibly and proactively listen to customer demands including environmental issues and find the best solution to contribute to the sustainable development of the society.