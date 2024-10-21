BW LNG secure procurement deal with Procureship

Procureship, provider of worldwide digital e-procurement platform, has signed a deal with Norwegian shipowner and operator BW LNG to bring its platform to support the group’s procurement capabilities for its fleet of LNG carriers.

The deal will enable BW LNG to leverage Procureship’s e-procurement platform, which extensively utilises automation and Machine Learning, to bolster is purchasing capabilities. This will allow the Norwegian shipowner to optimise procurement strategies, reduce costs, and improve overall operational efficiency.

BW LNG’s fleet of 34 vessels is set to directly benefit from Procureship’s technology during a time of increasing global demand for LNG and cleaner energy solutions.

“Procureship is proud to be supporting BW LNG by ensuring their vessels have the procurement capabilities they need to keep their vessels moving, reducing their time spent in port and enabling their team to make smarter and quicker decisions that can support their day-to-day operations,” said Grigoris Lamprou, Co-Founder and CEO of Procureship.

“We are thrilled to partner with Procureship and leverage their cutting-edge e-procurement platform to enhance our procurement capabilities. This collaboration will enable us to make more data-driven decisions, reduce costs, and provide better value for our services. By adopting Procureship's technology, we are confident that our fleet will benefit from improved efficiency and streamlined operations, allowing us to meet the growing demand for LNG and cleaner energy options globally," said Stefan Dahlström, Head of Procurement of BW LNG.

This partnership reflects the growing trend within the maritime industry towards digital transformation, as shipowners like BW LNG increasingly adopt advanced technologies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. By joining Procureship’s platform, BW LNG will gain access to real-time analytics, and streamlined workflows empowering their procurement teams to respond swiftly to market changes and operational needs.

BW LNG is the latest major client to join the Procureship platform following clients like Angelicoussis Group, Oldendorf Carriers, Starbulk Group, Technomar, Zeaborn Ship Management and TB Marine Ship Management. With the Norwegian shipowner and operator joining the platform, Procureship now boasts more than 2000 vessels from over 85 fleet owners and operators on the platform, making it one of the world’s fastest growing digital systems in the maritime sector.

