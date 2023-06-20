Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates 100th LNG bunkering operation alongside FueLNG

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has reached a new milestone for its dual-fuel fleet following the successful 100th LNG bunkering operation in Singapore for its managed 210 000 DWT Newcastlemax, M/V Mount Tai.

FueLNG, a joint venture between Seatrium Offshore & Marine and Shell Singapore, deployed its latest LNG bunker vessel, FueLNG Venosa, to provide M/V Mount Tai with 4887 m3 of LNG.

“This is a historic event for EPS as it proves that the viability and infrastructure to carry out LNG bunkering already exists for those who are willing to take action today. Mount Tai will be our first Newcastlemax to operate in the spot market. With the volatility in LNG pricing, bunkering our managed spot vessels showcases our commitment towards the industry’s energy transition to lower emissions,” shared Cyril Ducau, EPS CEO.

This is the first bunkering operation for FueLNG Venosa, which was built in Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd, The state-of-the-art vessel has a total capacity of 18 000 m3, bringing significant economies of scale with its ability to carry out simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering operations.

“We are delighted to celebrate the first successful LNG bunkering operations of FueLNG Venosa with Mount Tai, alongside the remarkable achievement of our valued customer EPS on completing their 100th LNG bunkering operation. This milestone signifies our collective dedication to advancing sustainable shipping. Congratulations to both the crew and officers of FueLNG Venosa and Mount Tai on these accomplishments,” said Saunak Rai, General Manager of FueLNG,

“Working with like-minded customers like EPS is crucial in accelerating the energy transition. Shipping companies can meet decarbonisation targets until around 2030 to 2035, just by switching to fossil LNG. Their progress toward net zero will be further improved when bio-LNG and ultimately renewable synthetic LNG are available for blending. It is great to see EPS investing in new vessels with close-to-zero methane slip, showing that options are available today for those who are serious about avoiding methane emissions,” added Tahir Faruqui, head of Shell DownstreamLNG.

Like all EPS managed LNG dual fuel vessels, M/V Mount Tai, which is chartered on consecutive voyages with BHP, is equipped with M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection (ME-GI) two-stroke engines that have negligible levels of methane slip. M/V Mount Tai will be a part of EPS’ low carbon emission fleet, transporting iron ore along the green corridor from West Australia to Northeast Asia.