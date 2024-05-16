No matter the conditions, Atlas Copco has your boil-off-gas needs covered

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry has long been characterised by high capital expenditure (CAPEX) costs. Since the industry’s early days, now more than seven decades ago, sizeable investments have been important to the growth and development of LNG processing. By applying our integral-geared compressor (IGC) technology to high-pressure boil-off gas (BOG) handling in LNG plants, Atlas Copco Gas and Process has provided both high performance and significant savings.

No matter if onshore, offshore or marine, the handling of BOG generated in the cryogenic tanks is of inherent importance for a safe and reliable operation at any LNG plant or in any LNG vessel. Due to heat ingress from outside, the cryogenic liquid stored in the tank is heated and starts to boil. This leads to a pressure rise that must be controlled. Once the gas in the tank starts to evaporate, the pressure in the system is consequently reduced by the BOG handling system to prevent serious plant safety and environmental issues. Therefore, the BOG handling system, including its compressor, is an essential and critical part in the LNG value chain.

Atlas Copco Gas and Process has a proven track record with several decades of experience in dealing with boil-off gas in cryogenic storage tanks, both onshore as well as marine. This background is why we are at the forefront of advancements in BOG technology. Atlas Copco Gas and Process high-pressure boil-off-gas compressors combine all the expertise we have gained in the field of cryogenic suction temperatures with our capabilities in high-pressure fuel-gas boosting. This is achieved without compromising on performance, which means guaranteeing the reliability, availability, and efficiency of LNG plants.



High pressure Boil Off Gas (BOG) Compressor

All this experience and technical knowledge comes together in our six-stage integrally geared turbocompressor, which has both cryogenic and warm compressor stages on a single gear box and skid. Beyond a reduction in the equipment’s overall footprint, there is also no need for multiple machines to manage this service. Each machine is tailored to the job and the local plant specific needs. For shaft sealing, either dry gas seals, carbon rings, or a combination of both technologies is available. The compressor can be executed as a single lift solution for easy and fast installation. In this case, all the auxiliary components are included inside and on the compressor base frame.

Atlas Copco Gas and Process has installed more than 8,000 integrally geared units globally, and they lead the industry in terms of efficiency and low energy use. Collectively, they show that no matter the process, big or small, Atlas Copco Gas and Process can handle your LNG requirements, and provide you with the flexibility your LNG plants need.

For marine applications, there is also an LD screw compressor available. The same as the integrally geared solution, the Atlas Copco screw compressor guarantees absolute oil-free compression service and helps to control the tank pressure. This makes it ideal in supplying gas to today's dual-fuel engines or for reliquefaction without any worry of oil carryover.

Did you know?

The Atlas Copco Gas and Process high-pressure BOG compressor is the first integral-geared machine that combines both cryogenic and warm stages on a single gearbox and skid, combining the compression power of two machines.

