Port of Corpus Christi moves record tonnage in 1Q26

Port of Corpus Christi customers moved 54.5 million t of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in 1Q26, marking the strongest first quarter performance in the Port’s history, surpassing the prior high-water mark of 54 million t in 4Q24. The current quarter results exceeded 1Q25 by 3.2 million t, or 6.1%.

The growth in first quarter volumes compared to the prior year were primarily supported by continued growth in LNG, driven by ongoing commissioning activities at Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage 3, including Train 5 reaching substantial completion in March. LNG shipments were up 1.5 million t in total, a growth of 33% over the prior year first quarter.

There was a quarterly decline in crude oil shipments of 1.5 million t, or a decline of 5% from the same period in the prior year. That decline in crude oil shipments was more pronounced prior to the conflict in Iran due to a higher level of domestic refinery usage and high export freight rates but has since rebounded significantly.

March 2026 also marked a record month for the port as customers moved 19.9 million t, a 10.4% increase over March 2025 (18 million t). Volumes also increased m/m, rising from 16.6 million t in February 2026, with y/y growth supported by higher volumes across key commodity groups, including a 2.1% increase in crude oil shipments, an 11.4% increase in refined products, and a 36.8% increase in LNG. Crude oil exports exceeded 2.4 million bpd in March 2026, one of the highest monthly levels seen in this market.

“The dramatically higher shipment levels seen since the start of the conflict in Iran are a testament to our customers’ ability to maximise their operations and quickly respond to changing market conditions,” said Port of Corpus Christi CEO, Kent Britton. “It’s also a reflection of the significant investment made by the Port over the past decade, in excess of US$1 billion, to improve and modernise our facilities to promote the safe and efficient movement of cargoes through the waterway and is further evidence of this region’s importance in the global energy supply chain.”