Höegh LNG acquires LNG carrier

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd has entered into an agreement with CoolCo to acquire the 2013-built LNG carrier Golar Seal with 160 000 m3 cargo capacity.

The purchase price is in line with current market level for similar vessels.

Höegh LNG expects to take delivery of the vessel in late March or April 2023 and subsequently employ the vessel in the carrier market on a term time charter.

“We are very pleased to make this investment, which underpins our growth ambitions. The vessel will be an excellent addition to our fleet, and provide flexibility to pursue FSRU conversion opportunities,” said Erik Nyheim, the President and CEO of Höegh LNG.