Wärtsilä signs lifecycle agreement with China LNG Shipping

Wärtsilä has signed a 15-year lifecycle agreement covering three LNG carriers for China LNG Shipping (International) Co. Ltd, (CLSICO). The agreement is designed to ensure operational reliability, enable flexibility in maintenance scheduling, and optimise the ‘time between overhauls’ (TBO) for each of the vessels. The agreement, which came into effect in August 2025, was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q25.

LNG consumption and demand is increasing, solidifying its role as a leading environmentally-friendly energy source. Therefore, LNG carriers are under greater pressure to deliver on tight schedules. Due to this increased demand and need for timely deliveries, operational reliability has become more critical than ever for LNG carriers.

“With the LNG ship transportation industry chain entering a period of rapid development, we are committed to operating our LNG ships safely, reliably and efficiently. Wärtsilä’s lifecycle agreements play an important role here, ensuring we continue to optimise the operations and maintenance of our vessels more effectively,” said Andrew Johnston, General Manager, CLSICO.

CLSICO aims to achieve optimal cost efficiency and operational reliability for its auxiliary engines. Through the new Lifecycle Agreement with Wärtsilä, CLSICO will be able to utilise engine data through Expert Insight, Wärtsilä's unique predictive maintenance solution. The digital solution offers Dynamic Maintenance Planning to optimise maintenance costs, while its connectivity enables 24/7 remote support for quicker issue resolution and improved asset availability. Moreover, Expert Insight can predict potential problems before they occur, helping operators lower unscheduled maintenance costs.

“In today’s complex marine market, leveraging service agreements, digital tools and real-time data and analytics can maximise the lifecycle uptime and OPEX of a vessel – helping fleets to run optimally, stay competitive and comply with current and future decarbonisation targets,” commented Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

The three vessels that will be covered by the agreement are the Al TUWAR, the Al MAS’HABIYYAH, and the FAT'H AL KHAIR. They are approximately 300 m in length and have a capacity of 174 000 m3. All operate with two eight-cylinder and two six-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines.