Wärtsilä signs lifecycle agreement for 12 new LNG carriers

Wärtsilä has signed a 10-year lifecycle agreement with MOL Global Ship Management, a Singapore-based ship management company fully owned by Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL). The agreement is designed to deliver operational support with reduced engine downtime and increased maintenance flexibility for 12 LNG carriers. The agreement for three of the vessels was booked by Wärtsilä in 3Q325, with the remaining vessels booked in 1H25.

Gas carrier owners and operators are focused on ensuring safe and smooth cargo transport while navigating key challenges such as market instability, financial unpredictability, vessel complexity, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations. These pressures demand greater operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across global operations.

“Wärtsilä’s lifecycle agreement will optimise our vessel operations and maintenance, ensuring that we can maximise uptime and performance. In addition, this agreement will play a crucial role in supporting the sustainable operations of our fleet by helping us reduce emissions and operate more efficiently,” commented Namit Mathur, Director, MOL Global Ship Management Pte. Ltd.

Through the new lifecycle agreement with Wärtsilä, MOL Global Ship Management will benefit from increased reliability, reduced operational costs, and enhanced confidence in their LNG fleet. The integration of Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution, alongside 24/7 remote operational support and proactive contract management, will ensure flexible maintenance scheduling, extended service intervals, and lower spare parts consumption, guaranteed service engineers' availability, offering seamless oversight of vessel condition and performance.

With Expert Insight – Wärtsilä’s advanced predictive maintenance solution powered by real-time vessel data – potential issues can be anticipated and addressed before they affect operations, thereby minimising downtime and avoiding unforeseen repairs. The agreement also provides reliable field services that will keep MOL’s vessels operating reliably, efficiently, and sustainably throughout their lifecycle.

“Lifecycle agreements provide shipowners, like MOL, with operational reliability, cost predictability, and optimised maintenance. These benefits support consistently high service standards and enable fulfilment of customer commitments, while also contributing to reduced operational emissions in line with the industry’s decarbonisation goals,” added Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales – Wärtsilä Marine.