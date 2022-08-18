Vessel begins service in the Hawaii trade lane

Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii welcomed the newest member to its containership fleet today with the arrival of MV George III at the Port of Long Beach in California, US, where she will begin her maiden voyage to Honolulu, Hawaii, US. This is the first LNG powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii. The 774 ft LNG-fuelled containership was built in Brownsville, Texas, US by Keppel AmFELS, marking the first of two new ‘Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane.

Following George III’s inaugural visit to Long Beach, she will sail to Honolulu, Hawaii, her home port. Operating fully on natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimised hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

“Today, we celebrate three generations of service to the people of Hawaii with the arrival of the MV George III to Long Beach,” said George Pasha IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii. Named after Pasha IV’s late father, the vessel was designed to represent the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of George Pasha III.

“Shortly after my father joined my grandfather in the family business, he quickly laid the foundation for growth and success,” added Pasha IV. “Through my father’s leadership, what started out as a personal vehicle storage company evolved into a world-class global logistics and transportation company. As we mark our 75th anniversary and welcome George III to Long Beach, we are proud to continue my family’s legacy of innovation and environmental stewardship, while recognising our employees as our extended ‘ohana.”

“We are also grateful for our partnership with the Port of Long Beach,” concluded Pasha IV. “Being able to fuel MV George III with natural gas at the Port reflects our shared vision of minimising our environmental impact, while setting a new standard for ship building in the US.”

“Reducing ship emissions will have a significant and positive impact on the region’s air quality,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director, Mario Cordero. “We thank Pasha Hawaii for leading the way in green shipping at the Green Port.”

“This is another positive step toward the widespread adoption of alternative fuels in cargo shipping and using cleaner technology to do business at the Port,” said Harbour Commission President, Sharon L. Weissman. “Pasha Hawaii shares our long-term commitment for growing sustainably and responsibly.”