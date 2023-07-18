Dynagas LNG Partners announces LNG carrier time charters
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, has entered into new time charter party agreements with Rio Grande LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of NextDecade Corporation, adding approximately US$270 million to its existing revenue backlog.
The agreements are as follows:
- The 2007-built LNG carrier, Clean Energy, has been employed for a time charter period of about two years, commencing between March – May 2026 following the expiration of the existing time charter to SEFE Marketing & Trading.
- The 2013-built LNG carrier, Arctic Aurora, has been employed for a time charter period of about seven years, commencing between September – November 2026 following the expiration of the existing time charter to Equinor ASA.
Tony Lauritzen, CEO of Dynagas LNG Partners LP, commented: “We are very pleased to enter into these new agreements and providing shipping for NextDecade’s Final Investment Decision approved LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas. We look forward to building on and developing our relationship with NextDecade for many years to come.”
