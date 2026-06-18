MOL recognised for advancing innovation in LNG decarbonisation by Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has recognised Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) with the Global Technology Technical Achievement Award at its 4th Global LNG Forum.

The award acknowledges MOL’s progress in advancing practical decarbonisation pathways for LNG carriers through its Wind Challenger technology, a wind-assisted propulsion system designed to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining operational performance.

Presented during the forum in Houston, the US, the award reflects increasing industry focus on solutions that can be deployed at scale today, as operators look to balance energy security with emissions reduction. MOL’s Wind Challenger system harnesses wind as a zero-fuel energy source, integrating automated sail control with conventional propulsion to improve vessel efficiency without compromising flexibility.

The LR approved technology has already attracted significant attention across the LNG sector, with applications extending to large-scale LNG carrier designs and further developments under way to enhance performance and integration. MOL has also supported its deployment with digital tools, including fuel-saving visualisation systems and independent verification carried out in collaboration with LR.

Constantinos Chaelis, Global Gas Segment Director at Lloyd’s Register, said: “The recognition of MOL’s work underlines the importance of collaboration and technical validation in translating innovation into operational progress.

“It also reflects LR’s commitment to enabling the safe uptake of new technologies across the gas shipping segment. As the industry looks to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, class has an increasingly critical role in verifying performance, managing risk and ensuring that emerging solutions can be implemented with confidence at scale.”

Yoshihiko Sugimoto, Chief Technical Officer at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, added: “We are honoured to receive the Global Technology Technical Achievement Award at the LR Global LNG Forum.

“Wind Challenger represents MOL’s practical approach toward the decarbonisation of maritime transport through the utilisation of renewable wind energy. We believe that collaboration between shipowners, technology providers, and classification societies is essential to accelerate the safe and practical implementation of innovative solutions for the LNG shipping sector.

“MOL will continue advancing the development and application of Wind Challenger together with transparent performance verification and operational experience accumulation.”