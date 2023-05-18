Wärtsilä and Corsica Linea sign agreement to ensure optimal performance for new ferry

Wärtsilä has signed a 10-year guaranteed asset performance (GAP) agreement with French ferry operator, Corsica Linea. The agreement is designed to ensure optimal performance of the power systems onboard the company’s new LNG-fuelled ‘A Galeotta’ RoPax vessel, which will sail between Marseille and Corsica in France. The 206-m-long ship was built at the Visentini yard in Italy. It features two Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel main engines and two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The GAP agreement was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.

The scope of the agreement includes scheduled maintenance of the main and auxiliary engines, the LNGPac fuel gas handling system, and the gas valve units. Maintenance will be carried out following data-driven dynamic maintenance planning principles. This optimises overhaul intervals and allows maintenance work to be performed only as needed without compromising the reliability of the equipment. Remote operational support is provided round-the-clock from Wärtsilä’s globally located Expertise Centres. This ensures the fast resolution to possible issues without the need for onboard service visits.

Furthermore, Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight predictive maintenance service secures asset availability by preventing potential problems before they occur. Through constant attention to the operational data from the engines, optimal performance can be achieved. Any deviation can be detected and resolved utilising advanced diagnostics and machine learning, backed by the company’s depth of expertise. The agreement also covers guaranteed field service support availability and time needed for major engine overhauls. The overall result of these services is to ensure the efficiency and reliability of the assets, while delivering improved financial predictability.

“Wärtsilä’s vast experience in LNG systems and solutions is unmatched in the industry, and their engines and related equipment were selected for this vessel. It is entirely natural therefore that we look to them to undertake the maintenance responsibilities, for which they are uniquely qualified,” said Lionel Adenet, Technical Di-rector, Corsica Linea.

“With this agreement, we can support our customer with the most advanced partnership solution, including performance guarantees. It delivers cost predictability over the 10-year span, and will maximise the ship’s uptime, optimise performance and carbon footprint. This is all part of Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach, serving the customer with an optimal total cost of ownership,” added Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The agreement covers the ship’s engines, the Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the gas valve unit (GVU), and all related auxiliaries. The ‘A Galeotta’ entered commercial service in January 2023.