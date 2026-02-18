Babcock LGE receives 150th order for LNG reliquefaction system

Babcock’s LGE business, a global leader in liquefied gas solutions, has secured its 150th contract for its ecoSMRT® LNG reliquefaction system – marking a significant achievement in the maritime energy sector.

The latest orders include the larger 2.5 tph ecoSMRT unit, reflecting the increasing demand for higher capacity reliquefaction solutions.

Since its launch less than six years ago, ecoSMRT has become a market-leading solution for LNG boil-off gas (BOG) reliquefaction, offering shipowners and operators unmatched efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance. The 150th order, placed by a leading shipyard in South Korea, underscores the ongoing global demand for sustainable and high-performance LNG technologies.

Managing Director of the LGE business, Neale Campbell, said: “From the first installation, ecoSMRT technology has consistently delivered operational excellence and robust in-service support, ensuring reliability throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. This commitment means customers can depend on future-ready solutions that keep their operations efficient and compliant.

“This milestone reflects the trust that our customers place in ecoSMRT and the dedication of our team to innovate and support vessels currently under construction, while continuing to work closely with partners on future projects.”